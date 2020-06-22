Gerard Butler attends the premiere of "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" on February 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gerard Butler will star in a new action thriller from "Angel Has Fallen" director Ric Roman Waugh. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Gerard Butler has signed up to star in an upcoming action thriller from director Ric Roman Waugh titled Kandahar.

Waugh previously collaborated with Butler on 2019's Angel Has Fallen and Greenland, which will be released on Aug. 14.

The filmmaker will direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune, based on his experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan during the time of the Snowden leaks.

Butler will star as undercover CIA operative Tom Harris who has his identity exposed while working in the Middle East.

Butler and his translator will have to fight their way to safety at an extraction point located in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Kandahar will be filmed on location in the Middle East. Capstone and CAA Media Finance is launching sales for the film at the Cannes virtual market.