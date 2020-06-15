June 15 (UPI) -- Gone with the Wind is set to return to HBO Max with a new introduction from black scholar and television host Jacqueline Stewart.

The 1939 film was removed from the streaming service recently for its racist depictions and glorification of slavery.

Advertisement

Stewart will provide historical context surrounding the film. A return date for Gone with the Wind on HBO Max has not been announced.

"Gone with the Wind" is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society," a representative for HBO said previously.

"These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible," they continued.

Gone with the Wind, which takes place in the South during the Civil War, starred Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Leslie Howard and Hattie McDaniel. The film, from director Victor Fleming and based on Margaret Mitchell's novel of the same name, won eight Oscars including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for McDaniel.