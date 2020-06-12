Christopher Nolan's latest film "Tenet" will delay its release from July 17 to July 31 and screen Nolan's "Inception" in its place on the 17th. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Warner Brothers announced Friday it would delay the scheduled release dates of its films Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984.

Tenet moves from July 17 to July 31 while Wonder Woman moves from Aug. 14 to Oct. 2, Variety reported.

Advertisement

Theaters in some cities received permission to open this weekend provided they follow guidelines such as temperature checks, social distancing, mask wearing and only 25 percent capacity. Most theaters are not ready to reopen but expect to in July.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Tenet's original release date will go to its director Christopher Nolan's Inception, celebrating its 10th anniversary. Playing older movies in theaters is one plan to get audiences to return to cinemas.

"We are excited that our partners at Warner Bros. will offer a new generation of film fans the opportunity to enjoy Inception the way it was originally intended to be seen -- on the big screen," the National Association of Theater Owners said in a statement to the trades.

"Over these last months we have been keeping Warner Bros. closely informed of our work towards reopening our theatres in accordance with governmental health and safety requirements," NATO continued "We are looking forward to audiences enjoying Tenet in our theaters all around the world on July 31st."

Tenet will not be the first new movie to welcome audiences back to cinemas. Solstice Studios plans to release the Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged on July 10, delayed from its original July 1 release.

The Wonder Woman sequel already moved from a June 5 release date to August when theaters shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film's official Twitter account announced the Oct. 2 date, also.