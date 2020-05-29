May 29 (UPI) -- ESPN dives into the life and times of the late Bruce Lee in a new trailer for upcoming 30 for 30 film, Be Water.

Lee's journey into becoming a cultural icon is explored in the clip released on Thursday which includes archival footage of the film star.

Advertisement

The film will explore how Lee dealt with racism throughout his career as he became a leading man in action films.

"I want to think of myself as a human being," Lee says during an interview where he was asked if he thinks of himself as Chinese or American.

Be Water, from director Bao Nguyen, will premiere June 7 at 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN.