May 28 (UPI) -- Palm Springs starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, will be released on July 10, Hulu announced Thursday.

The streaming service uploaded a new poster for the film on Twitter featuring Samberg and Milioti drinking inside a pool.

Palm Springs, from director Max Barbakow, will follow Samberg as the carefree Nyles who has a chance encounter with Milioti's reluctant maid of honor Sarah at a Palm Springs wedding.

The duo then find themselves unable to leave the venue, themselves or each other.

J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin and Peter Gallagher also star.

Andy Siara penned the script. Samberg is producing along with Becky Sloviter, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker. Gabby Revilla Lugo is executive producing.