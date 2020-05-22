May 22 (UPI) -- John David Washington gets the ability to alter the flow of time in the latest trailer for director Christopher Nolan's upcoming action-thriller, Tenet.

Washington, in the clip released on Thursday, teams up with Robert Pattinson in order to stop World War III from happening.

Washington has a unique and mysterious ability to communicate with the future in order to aid him in his mission. The ability is referred to as Inversion, and differs from time travel.

The duo also crash a plane into a building and get into a shootout inside a concert hall full of people.

"This reversing the flow of time. Doesn't us being here now mean it never happened?," Washington's unnamed character asks.

Tenet is still scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 17. Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clemence Posey, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh also star.