May 20 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Zack Snyder is hosting a Man of Steel watch party and question-answer session Wednesday.

"Many of us are struggling during this difficult time. Felt it could be cathartic to come together now for a Man of Steel Watch Party and celebrate the ultimate symbol of hope. Submit some questions, I'll answer a few after," Snyder tweeted about the event, which is to take place at 11 a.m. ET on Vero.

The 2013 blockbuster starred Henry Cavill as the titular hero, also known as Superman. The supporting cast included Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne and Russell Crowe.

Cavil reprised the role in the 2016 sequel Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which Snyder also directed, and 2017's Justice League, which Snyder began filming, but left due to his daughter's suicide.