Elisabeth Shue attends the premiere of "Battle of the Sexes" in London in 2017. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Stephen Graham attends the premiere of "The Irishman" on October 13 in London. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Tom Hanks' movie "Greyhound" is set to debut on Apple TV+ instead of theaters. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Tom Hanks' new World War II picture, Greyhound, is to premiere on Apple TV+ instead of getting a theatrical release as most theaters remain shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic.

The news was reported by Deadline and Apple TV+ retweeted a link to the story.

No release date has been set yet.

The adaptation of C.S. Forester's novel, The Good Shepherd, is about how Navy Capt. Ernest Krause is chased by Nazis in U-boats, while leading an international convoy of 37 Allied ships during his first command on a U.S. destroyer.

Hanks wrote the screenplay and Aaron Schneider directed the film, which co-stars Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elizabeth Shue.

Other films Apple TV+ has include Beastie Boys Story, Dads, Boys State, On the Rocks, Hala and The Elephant Queen.

Saving Private Ryan and Bridge of Spies star Hanks -- and his wife, actress Rita Wilson -- recently recovered from COVID-19, a virus that has killed about 300,000 people worldwide.