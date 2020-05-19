Laurence Fishburne arrives for the 49th NAACP Image Awards on January 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Nick Jonas and Laurence Fishburne have signed on to star in an upcoming action thriller, titled The Blacksmith.

The film, set to be helmed by Taken director Pierre Morel, is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Malik Evans and Richard Sparkman.

Jonas will portray Wes Loomis, also known as The Blacksmith, who is the weapons expert for the intelligence community.

Loomis, following the destruction of his lab and the murder of his colleagues, sets out to find his mentor, portrayed by Fishburne. Loomis will also be joined by CIA analyst Noelle Hazlitt.

Ben Ripley (Source Code) is penning the script with production set to start later this year. Casting for the Noelle character is underway.

Jonas, of The Jonas Brothers, has starred in action films in recent years with roles in the new Jumanji series and Midway.

Fishburne is narrating The Autobiography of Malcolm X for Audible. The audiobook was released on Tuesday to coincide with what would have been Malcolm X's 95th birthday.