May 19 (UPI) -- Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor have signed on to Legally Blonde 3.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Monday that Kaling (The Office, The Mindy Project) and Goor (Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will co-write the upcoming MGM film.

Legally Blonde 3 will star Reese Witherspoon in her role of Elle Woods. Witherspoon will also produce the film with Lauren Neustadter, Marc Platt and Adam Siegel.

Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith and Karen McCullah were originally attached to write the movie. Deadline said Kaling and Goor will put an entirely new fresh spin on the screenplay.

Kaling confirmed the news Tuesday on Twitter.

"So excited to be reunited with my friends @ReeseW, Lauren Neustadter and @djgoor to work on this movie. Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!" she wrote.

The original Legally Blonde opened in theaters in 2001 and was followed by a sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, in 2003. Witherspoon confirmed plans for Legally Blonde 3 in 2018 and gave an update on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019.

Kaling recently co-created the Netflix series Never Have I Ever, which premiered in April. Witherspoon will star in two upcoming Netflix romantic comedy films.