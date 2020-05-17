Jessica Alba attends the annual Billboard Music Awards in Las Vega in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jessica Alba attends the premiere of "Mechanic: Resurrection" in Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jessica Alba is to star in the new Netflix movie, "Trigger Warning." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Dark Angel and Sin City actress Jessica Alba has signed on to star in and executive produce Netflix's action-thriller movie, Trigger Warning.

"A traumatized veteran inherits her grandfather's bar after his untimely death, and is faced with a moral dilemma as she discovers the truth," a synopsis from the streaming service said.

Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts filmmaker Mouly Surya is directing the film, which was written by Josh Olson and John Brancato

Alba will soon host the Disney+ docu-series, Parents Without Borders. She also stars in the Spectrum Originals show, LA's Finest.