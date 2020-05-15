Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta will be on CBS June 7 in a Sing-A-Long version of their 1978 movie musical "Grease." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- CBS announced Friday that it will air Grease Sing-A-Long on June 7 at 8:30 p.m. EDT. It will be the broadcast premiere of this edition of the film.

Grease Sing-A-Long joins CBS's Sunday Night Movies. CBS aired classics like the first Indiana Jones film Raiders of the Lost Ark and Forrest Gump. They have scheduled Mission: Impossible, Titanic and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade on Sundays in May.

The movie adaptation of Grease premiered in 1978. John Travolta starred as Danny and Olivia Newton-John played Sandy from the Broadway musical. Danny and Sandy met over the summer and reunite when Sandy arrives at Rydell High. She falls in with the Pink Ladies and tries to impress T-Bird Danny.

The '50s set rock n' roll romance features such popular songs as "Summer Lovin'," "Beauty School Dropout" "We Go Together" and "You're the One That I Want."

Grease surpassed The Sound of Music as the highest grossing movie musical until Les Miserable won that title in 2012. It is now third behind Les Miz and the live-action Beauty and the Beast.

Paramount re-released Grease for its 20th anniversary in 1998. It released the Sing-A-Long edition in 2010 which included the song lyrics subtitled on screen.