May 13 (UPI) -- Unhinged, a new movie starring Russell Crowe, will open in theaters in July.

Solstice Studios, which is releasing the film, shared a release date, July 1, and an official trailer for the movie Tuesday on Twitter.

The preview opens with a confrontation between The Man (Crowe) and Rachel (Caren Pistorius), a wife and mother, in traffic. The road rage incident escalates into The Man stalking and tormenting Rachel and her family.

"Feeling Unhinged These Days? You're not alone," the post reads. "Academy Award Winner Russell Crowe stars in #UnhingedMovie ONLY IN THEATERS JULY 1."

Unhinged is directed by Derrick Borte and co-stars Jimmi Simpson and Gabriel Bateman.

Deadline said Solstice Studios moved the film's release date from Sept. 4 to Fourth of July weekend after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to A Quiet Place Part II being pushed back to Sept. 4.

"When you are in a speedboat and a giant ship is coming at you, you better move out of the way," Solstice chairman Mark Gill said.

Unhinged is expected to be the first film back in movie theaters as restrictions on gatherings ease amid the pandemic.