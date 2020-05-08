Jessica Rothe is the valley girl who falls for a Hollywood guy (Josh Whitehouse) in the musical "Valley Girl." Photo courtesy of Orion

LOS ANGELES, May 8 (UPI) -- In 1983, Valley Girl came out one year after Fast Times at Ridgemont High and one year before Sixteen Candles, the first of John Hughes' '80s teen comedies. The 2020 Valley Girl remake turned it into a full musical with characters singing '80s rock 'n' roll hits.

The plot follows the 1983 original. Julie (Jessica Rothe) spends her teenage years in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. She falls for Hollywood punk Randy (Josh Whitehouse), only now they sing songs like "You Might Think," "Crazy For You" and "We Got The Beat" along the way.

"We went through dozens and dozens, probably hundreds of songs trying to make sure that the songs would be songs that worked in the movie sort of organically," director Rachel Lee Goldenberg told UPI in a phone interview Monday.

"They didn't feel like we were throwing songs in, but that lyrically they connected with the actors. Musically, there was a way for us to make them our own and reimagine them and reproduce them for the movie," Goldenberg said.

"Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and "Kids In America" slow down as Julie sings them wistfully.

"You Might Think" becomes punk rock. Some songs become duets between Julie and Randy or other cast members.

"With 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun,' it was an interesting challenge to find ways for that to represent Julie," Goldenberg said. "So when she says things like 'when the working day is done,' or her somber reprise at the end, finding ways to work it into the narrative was part of the challenge."

Julie and her friend, Karen (Chloe Bennet), get into a dance-off fight in aerobics class. They sing a medley at each other that includes "Just Can't Get Enough," "Material Girl," "I Can't Go For That" and "Tainted Love."

"It was originally supposed to be one song," Goldenberg said. "There just does not exist an '80s song that has the back-and-forth energy and the heightening that I wanted in that scene. So we would go back and forth on a number of songs, play with the lyrics and try them from different perspectives. We ended up building that mashup."

Modern English's "I Melt with You" and The Plimsouls' "A Million Miles Away" were part of the soundtrack of 1983's Valley Girl. Goldenberg felt she had to incorporate them into her film. "Melt" became a song Randy writes throughout the film.

"Since our version of Randy is a songwriter, it could be cool if that's something that he's tinkering with throughout the movie," Goldenberg said. "It pays off because it's so essential to the original."

Valley Girl's runtime is filled with the cast members singing their takes on a jukebox's worth of '80s hits. When they aren't singing, Goldenberg found more '80s music to put in the background.

"In the roller rink, where we have 'Safety Dance,' it didn't have to lyrically match anything," Goldenberg said. "We were just looking for a fun song that we could have a different take on and that's a song that I've loved for a while, so that made its way in there."

While Valley Girl was not limited to songs that existed in 1983, Goldenberg did not quite cast a net as wide as the entire decade.

"We had a cutoff," she said. "It might have been 1985 or something. We definitely wanted to be early '80s, not late '80s. To us, it wasn't so much about being exactly accurate for May 1983 or whenever the film takes place. It was really about capturing the heart and the emotion of the time and not being exactly to-the-month accurate of when a song came out."

The original Valley Girl was Nicolas Cage's first leading man role as Randy. Whitehouse did not try to recreate Cage's eccentric '80s vibe, either.

"It's impossible to do Nicolas Cage, so I wasn't too worried about that," Goldenberg said. "What I love about Nicolas Cage's performance is how unexpected and strange and an oddball he is. So I really wanted not to mimic that, but to have that sort of strange energy, [we had] our own version of that."

Whitehouse made a self-tape on which he performed Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation." That earned him an audition and sold Goldenberg on him.

"He shot it from all these different angles and in his home recording studio that he has and put all these crazy video effects in it and sent it in," she said. "He ended up being right for the part for many other reasons, but that organic creativity and strangeness that he has was what really attracted him to me initially."

Rothe made Valley Girl before Happy Death Day, the 2017 horror film that catapulted her to stardom. She sang "I Melt With You" in her audition and stood out from the competition.

"It sort of felt like that was a perfunctory part of it," Goldenberg said. "People were [treating it] just like a vocal test if they had a good voice to sing it or not. I'd seen so many, it was just sort of exhausting.

"Jessica came in and just the way she sang it, her voice was beautiful but it was captivating," Goldenberg continued. "The room lit up. She just connected in a way that felt magical in a really special, specific moment that doesn't always happen in a casting room like that."

Valley Girl features some cameos from the original cast members, although not Cage. Goldenberg said she connected with some of that cast at retrospective screenings of the original film.

"As we were prepping the movie, there was a screening of the original Valley Girl at a theater in Los Angeles," Goldenberg said. "So the cast and crew [of my film] all went into the screening and [original director] Martha [Coolidge] and a number of the actresses were there.

"So we actually had a chat with them and that's how that all originated. The cameos we had are based on the connections that we formed talking to them."

Valley Girl is available on video-on-demand platforms and at drive-in movie theaters Friday.