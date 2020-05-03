'Avengers: Endgame' directors Joe Russo (L) and Anthony Russo arrive for the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards 2019 in Las Vegas. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Chris Hemsworth attends the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity Wars" in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Chris Hemsworth is thanking viewers for watching his new Netflix movie, "Extraction." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Chris Hemsworth thanked viewers this weekend in an Instagram video for watching his new Netflix original movie, Extraction.

"Hey, what's up guys? I hope you're doing well," the action-thriller's star said in Saturday's post.

"I just want to say a massive 'thank you' to everyone who checked out Extraction. You've made it the No. 1 film on the planet right now, and it looks like it's going to be Netflix's biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind-blowing," he added.

"On behalf of myself, the Russo Brothers, Netflix, our director Sam Hargrave, thank you so, so much. We love you guys."

The streaming service tweeted Friday: "EXTRACTION is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix -- with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks. Thanks to everyone who watched so far!"

Hemsworth, who is famous for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, previously worked with the Russos on Avengers movies.