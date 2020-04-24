Trending

Trending Stories

HBO orders Season 4 of 'Westworld'
HBO orders Season 4 of 'Westworld'
Netflix: What's coming and going in May 2020
Netflix: What's coming and going in May 2020
'Pokemon Journeys: The Series' coming to Netflix in June
'Pokemon Journeys: The Series' coming to Netflix in June
Actress Shirley Knight dies at 83
Actress Shirley Knight dies at 83
'Man with a Plan' fulfills Stacy Keach's acting school dreams
'Man with a Plan' fulfills Stacy Keach's acting school dreams

Follow Us

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from John Legend's career
Moments from John Legend's career
 
Back to Article
/