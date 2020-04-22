April 22 (UPI) -- Scoob!, an upcoming Scooby-Doo animated film, is skipping theaters and will be released digitally through video on demand services on May 15.

Scoob! was orginally going to be released into theaters on May 15 but the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down theaters around the world.

Warner Bros. did not move Scoob! to a new release date and is following other new films, such as Universal's Trolls World Tour, which also hit video on demand services early.

Scoob! can be rented for 48 hours for $19.99 and can also be purchased digitally for $24.99.

The film will present the origin story of Scooby-Doo, voiced by Frank Welker, and how he met his best friend Shaggy, voiced by Will Forte. The duo, along with Mystery Inc., will then try to stop the ghost dog Cerberus from being unleashed.

Tony Cervone directed Scoob! which also features Zac Efron as Fred, Gina Rodriguez as Velma and Amanda Seyfried as Daphne.

"While we're all eager to be able to once again show our films in theaters, we're navigating new, unprecedented times which call for creative thinking and adaptability in how we distribute our content," Warner Bros. chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff said in a statement.

"We know fans are eager to see Scoob! and we're delighted we can deliver this feel-good movie for families to enjoy while they're home together," she continued.