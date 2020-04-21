"The Crown" actress Helena Bonham Carter will star in the new film "Enola Holmes." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"The Witcher" actor Henry Cavill will star in the new film "Enola Holmes." File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

"Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown will star in the new film "Enola Holmes." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Netflix has picked up a new movie starring Millie Bobby Brown.

The streaming service announced in a press release Tuesday that it acquired the film Enola Holmes from Legendary Entertainment.

Enola Holmes is based on the Nancy Springer book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries. The series consists of six books, the first of which, The Case of the Missing Marquess, was published in 2006.

The new movie is written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and directed by Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve). Brown will produce with Paige Brown, Mary Parent, Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes.

Brown, 16, will star with Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Burn Gorman, Susan Wokoma, Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter.

Enola Holmes centers on Enola (Brown), the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes and Mycroft Holmes and a gifted sleuth in her own right. The character runs away to London to find her mother, who has mysteriously gone missing.

"Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola's caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history," an official synopsis reads.

Deadline said the film may be the first in a potential franchise.

Brown is best known for playing Eleven on the Netflix series Stranger Things. The cast started working on Season 4 amid the coronavirus outbreak but has since shut down production.