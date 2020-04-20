Issa Rae arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Webby Awards on May 13. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kumail Nanjiani (R) and his wife Emily V. Gordon arrive at the premiere of "Men In Black International" on June 11. Nanjiani's film with Issa Rae, "The Lovebirds," is coming to Netflix in May.

April 20 (UPI) -- The Lovebirds, starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, is coming to Netflix on May 22, the streaming service announced Monday.

The romantic comedy, from director Michael Showalter, was originally going to be released in theaters on April 3 through Paramount until the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theaters across the world.

The film follows Nanjiani and Rae as a couple who unintentionally get wrapped up in a murder mystery. The pair race against the cops to solve the case and clear their name.

Anna Camp and Paul Sparks also star.

Nanjiani and Showalter previously worked together on The Big Sick. The actor will next be seen in Marvel film The Eternals which hits theaters on Feb. 12, 2021.

Rae is starring in Season 4 of her HBO series Insecure and was last seen in romantic film, The Photograph, which hit theaters on Valentine's Day.