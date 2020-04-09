April 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new film The Half of It.

The streaming service shared a first trailer for the teen drama-comedy Thursday featuring Leah Lewis and Daniel Diemer as high school classmates Ellie Chu and Paul Munsky.

The preview shows inarticulate jock Paul (Diemer) hire the shy and isolated Ellie (Lewis) to write love letters to his crush, Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire). Paul and Ellie become friends, even as Ellie also develops feelings for Aster.

"not every love story is a romance," text in the trailer reads.

The Half of It is written and directed by Alice Wu, who tweeted about the movie Thursday.

"I truly can't wait for you to fall in love with @leahmlewis @alexxislemire @Daniel_Diemer_ plus the work of so many others," she wrote. "Truly love those guys."

Netflix celebrated Wu's involvement and the film's focus on an LGBTQ Asian character in a post Thursday.

"These stories shouldn't be rare, but they are. I literally can't wait for this," the tweet reads.

I can't get over the fact that 'The Half of It' is: 1. a film centering a queer asian character 2. written/directed by a queer asian woman (@thatalicewu) 3. about queer *friendship* These stories shouldn't be rare, but they are. I literally can't wait for this. pic.twitter.com/bTEAP9bAwm— The Most (@Most) April 9, 2020

The Half of It is inspired by the Edmond Rostand play Cyrano de Bergerac, which was previously adapted as a 1990 film. The new movie premieres May 1.