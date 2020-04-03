April 3 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of its teen drama film Selah and the Spades.

The streaming service shared a first trailer for the movie Friday featuring Lovie Simone and Celeste O'Connor as schoolmates Selah Summers and Paloma Davis.

The preview opens with Paloma introducing the five "factions," or cliques, at her Pennsylvania boarding school. Selah runs the most powerful group, the Spades, who supply students with illicit alcohol and pills.

Selah, a senior, is looking for someone to pass her legacy on to, and takes Paloma under her wing. Paloma learns that her predecessor ominously "didn't work out" for the group.

"Play your cards right, and you might find yourself a Queen," Amazon tweeted Friday.

Selah and the Spades is written and directed by Tayarisha Poe, and marks Poe's directorial debut. The film co-stars Jahrrel Jerome, Gina Torres, Jesse Williams, Ana Mulvoy-Ten, Benjamin Breault and Evan Roe.

Selah and the Spades premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019. The movie premieres April 17 on Amazon Prime Video.