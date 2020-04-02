April 2 (UPI) -- Well Go USA Entertainment is giving a glimpse of the Train to Busan sequel, Peninsula.

The company shared an action-packed teaser trailer for the South Korean film, marketed in the U.S. as Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula, on Wednesday.

Peninsula takes place four years after the events of Train to Busan, which opened in theaters in 2016. The original film largely takes place on a train as a zombie outbreak overtakes Korea.

The preview shows Jung-seok (Gang Dong-won), a soldier who previously escaped the zombie apocalypse in Korea, return to the peninsula for a covert mission. Jung-seok and his team unexpectedly discover survivors.

Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho returns to helm Peninsula. The new film co-stars Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ree, Kwon Hae-hyo, Kim Min-jae and Koo Kyo-hwan.

Yeon said in an interview with Screen Daily in March that Peninsula has a much larger scale than Train to Busan.

"The scale of Peninsula can't compare to Train to Busan, it makes it look like an independent film," the director said. "Train to Busan was a high-concept film shot in narrow spaces whereas Peninsula has a much wider scope of movement."

Peninsula has yet to receive a U.S. release date.