March 30 (UPI) -- A teen murder mystery rocks a small town in the first trailer for upcoming Quibi movie, When the Streetlights Go On.

Chosen Jacobs (It) stars in the film and is the one to discover the dead bodies of one of his classmates and an older man.

The victim's sister, portrayed by Sophie Thatcher, struggles with the murder during the summer of 1995 and searches for the truth. The town and police start to suspect a known troublemaker, however, not everything is the way it seems.

When the Streetlights Go On, from writers Chris Hutton and Eddie O'Keefe, is set to premiere on Quibi when it launches on April 6. The film is a part of Quibi's "movies in chapters" series which presents films in episodes of of 7 to 10 minutes.

Queen Latifah, Sam Strike, David Lewis, Mark Duplass, Cameron Bancroft, Tony Hale, Beh Ahlers and Kristine Froseth also star.

Quibi is a short-form streaming service designed with mobile phones in mind. The service will launch with 50 programs that are presented in quick chunks of 10 minutes or less including Liam Hemsworth film Most Dangerous Game and Survive starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins.