March 27 (UPI) -- An 11-year-old boy is competing to become a WWE superstar in the first trailer for upcoming Netflix film, The Main Event.

Leo Thompson, portrayed by Seth Carr, is a devoted WWE fan and discovers a magical wrestling mask that grants him super speed and strength.

Leo uses the mask to take down bullies at school and learns about a wrestling tournament hosted by The Miz with the winner becoming a WWE superstar.

The young grappler enters the tournament and meets the likes of WWE's Keith Lee and Otis who he battles inside the ring. Leo must then contend with a towering wrestler known as Sampson.

WWE stars Kofi Kingston, Mia Yim and announcer Corey Graves also make appearances in the trailer.

The Main Event, from director Jay Karas (Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife, Parks & Recreation) is set to arrive on Netflix on April 10.

WWE Star Sheamus, Adam Pally, Ken Marino and Tichina Arnold also star.