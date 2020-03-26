March 26 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle will narrate a new nature film coming to Disney+ in April.

Disney announced in a press release Thursday that Markle, the duchess of Sussex, will provide a voiceover in the Disneynature film Elephant, which premieres April 3 on Disney+.

Elephant follows the African elephant Shani and her son Jomo as their herd travels hundreds of miles across the Kalahari Desert. The film is directed by Mark Linfield and co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Alastair Fothergill.

Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund is supporting Elephants Without Borders, a wildlife conservation organization in Botswana, in honor of the film. Markle has spent time in Botswana, including a trip in 2017 for her 36th birthday.

Markle recorded Elephant in London in the fall, prior to her and her husband, Prince Harry, announcing they will step back from the British royal family and live an independent life in North America.

Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, and Penguins will also premiere April 3. Disney+ is releasing a number of Disneynature and National Geographic films in April in honor of Earth Month.