March 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Willoughbys.

The streaming service shared a first trailer for the animated movie Monday featuring the voices of Will Forte, Alessia Cara, Vincent Tong, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph and Terry Crews.

The preview shows the Willoughby children, Tim (Forte), Jane (Cara), twins Barnaby A and Barnaby B (Tong) and their baby brother, send their loveless and "insidious" parents (Short and Krakowski) on a deadly vacation. The kids get a new nanny (Rudolph) in their parents' absence.

The Willoughby children are seen enjoying their newfound freedom and searching for a true family with their parents gone.

The Willoughbys is based on the Lois Lowry book of the same name. Netflix released a poster for the film earlier this month that shows the Willoughby kids plotting their parents' vacation.

The Willoughbys is directed by Kris Pearn and Cory Evans. The film premieres April 22.