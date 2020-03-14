Sean Durkin arrives for the premiere of "Martha Marcy May Marlene" at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2011. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Carrie Coon arrives at the premiere of HBO's "The Leftovers" in New York City in 2014.

IFC plans to release in theaters Jude Law's new movie "The Nest."

March 14 (UPI) -- IFC Films has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to The Nest, starring Jude Law, Carrie Coon, Charlie Shotwell and Oona Roche.

"Charismatic entrepreneur Rory (Law), relocates his wife Allison (Coon) and their children Sam and Ben from suburban America to his native England with ambitious dreams of profiting from booming 1980s London," a synopsis of the film said.

"While Rory thrives chasing lofty deals in the city, Allison and the kids struggle to adapt. Once a businesswoman in her own right, Allison finds herself idle and resuming the role of housewife in a run-down mansion they can't afford to furnish. As the eerie isolation of their new home drives the family further apart, and the promise of a lucrative new beginning starts to unravel, Rory and Allison have to face the unwelcome truths lying beneath the surface of their marriage."

Written and directed by Sean Durkin -- whose credits include Martha Marcy May Marlene -- the movie premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

IFC intends to release it in theaters this fall.

"I am very excited to partner with IFC who have shown such bold support for the film. I look forward to working together to get The Nest out to audiences across the country," Durkin said in a press release.