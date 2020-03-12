March 12 (UPI) -- Netflix's adaptation of The Willoughbys will start streaming in April.

The streaming service shared a release date, April 22, and a poster for the animated film Thursday on Twitter.

The Willoughbys is based on the Lois Lowry children's book of the same name. The story follows the Willoughby children, Tim, Jane and twins Barnaby A and Barnaby B, four youngsters with neglectful parents.

The poster shows the Willoughby kids plotting for their parents to leave on vacation.

"Ever wish you could send your parents away as a kid so you could have your own adventure? THE WILLOUGHBYS gets it," Netflix captioned the post.

The Willoughbys features the voice of Will Forte as Tim, Alessia Cara as Jane, Vincent Tong as the Barnabys, Martin Short as Father Willoughby, Jane Krakowski as Mother Willoughby, Ricky Gervais as The Catt, Maya Rudolph as Nanny and Terry Crews as Commander Melanoff.

The Willoughbys is directed by Kris Pearn and Cory Evans.

Netflix is also adapting the Ann M. Martin book series The Baby-Sitters Club as a new TV series. The streaming service shared a poster for the show Thursday.