Emily Blunt (L) and John Krasinski attend the New York premiere of "A Quiet Place Part II." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Emily Blunt (L) and John Krasinski attend the New York premiere of "A Quiet Place Part II." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Emily Blunt (L) and John Krasinski attend the New York premiere of "A Quiet Place Part II." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- John Krasinski had nothing but praise for his wife, actress Emily Blunt, at the premiere of their film A Quiet Place Part II.

The 40-year-old actor and 37-year-old actress attended the event Sunday at the Rose Theater at Lincoln Center.

Krasinski and Blunt stayed close as they posed for photos on the red carpet. Krasinski sported a blue suit and black tie, while Blunt wore a red leather dress with a lace hem.

Krasinski wrote, directed and stars with Blunt in A Quiet Place Part II, a sequel to the 2018 movie A Quiet Place. Blunt is also known for such films as The Young Victoria, Sicario, The Girl on the Train and Mary Poppins Returns.

"She is without a doubt the most tremendous actress of our time in my opinion," Krasinski told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere.

Krasinski also said Blunt is "the most incredible" creative partner.

"She is the most incredible partner in writing and directing and set designs. She just has such good ideas," he said. "So I actually felt like I had my partner in all things on set, not just the best actress in the world."

Krasinski and Blunt married in 2010 and have two daughters, Hazel, 6, and Violet, 3.

A Quiet Place Part II takes place in a post-apocalyptic world featuring blind aliens that hunt by hearing. The sequel follows Evelyn Abbott (Blunt) and her children Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) as they continue their fight for survival, now in the outside world.

Blunt confirmed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January that Coldplay singer Chris Martin pitched an idea for A Quiet Place II that she and Krasinski forgot to respond to. Blunt expressed her regret by singing an apology.

A Quiet Place Part II opens in theaters March 20.