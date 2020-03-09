March 9 (UPI) -- Marvel Studios is giving a glimpse of the movie Black Widow.

The company shared a final trailer for the film Monday featuring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow.

The preview shows Romanoff (Johansson) revisit her past and define her future following the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016).

"At some point we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are," she says. "I made my choice. I'm done running."

Romanoff teams up with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), another Black Widow, and Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour), aka Red Guardian, to take down the villainous Taskmaster.

Black Widow is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, created by Stan Lee, Don Rico and Don Heck. The movie is directed by Cate Shortland and co-stars O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone and Rachel Weisz.

Pugh said in the February issue of Vogue that Black Widow is a "rough" and "emotional" film.

"[The story] deals with some really hard things. It's rough and painful and emotional and funny, and not in any way ... girly," she said. "It's about broken women picking up the pieces."

Black Widow opens in theaters May 1.