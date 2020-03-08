"The Invisible Man" star Elisabeth Moss arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Animated adventure Onward is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $40 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday,

Coming in at No. 2 with $15.2 million is The Invisible Man, followed by The Way Back at No. 3 with $8.5 million, Sonic the Hedgehog at No. 4 with $8 million and The Call of the Wild at No. 5 with $7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Emma. at No. 6 with $5 million, Bad Boys for Life at No. 7 with $3.1 million, Birds of Prey at No. 8 with $2.2 million, Impractical Jokers: The Movie at No. 9 with $1.85 million and My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising at No. 10 with $1.5 million.