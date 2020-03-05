March 5 (UPI) -- STX Entertainment is giving a glimpse of the new film The Secret Garden.

The company released a new trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Dixie Egerickx as Mary Lennox, an orphan girl sent to live with her uncle, Archibald Craven (Colin Firth), at an isolated English estate.

The preview shows Mary (Egerickx) discover a magical garden on the grounds of the estate. She shares the secret with her cousin Colin (Edan Hayhurst) and another boy, Dickson (Amir Wilson), risking her cousin's health and her uncle's anger.

Julie Walters co-stars as Mrs. Medlock, with Isis Davis as Martha and Maeve Dermody as Alice.

The Secret Garden is based on the Frances Hodgson Burnett novel of the same name. The film is directed by Mark Munden and produced by David Heyman (Harry Potter) and Rosie Alison (Paddington).

StudioCanal released a teaser trailer for the movie in September that shows Mary arriving at her uncle's manor.

The Secret Garden opens in U.K. theaters April 10.