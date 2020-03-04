March 4 (UPI) --

"The Batman" director Matt Reeves shared a photo of Robert Pattinson's Batmobile on Twitter Wednesday.

Reeves uploaded three photos of the car that also feature Pattinson in full costume as Batman.

The Batmobile resembles a modified muscle car that has an exposed rear engine.

The design is a departure from previous Batmobiles that have appeared on film including Ben Affleck's more comic book-like car from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Christian Bale's military grade, tank-like vehicle from The Dark Knight trilogy.

The Batman is set for release on June 25, 2021. Production on the superhero epic began in January.

Zoe Kravitz stars as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.