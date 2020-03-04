Pete Davidson appears backstage during the 34th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Awkwafina attends the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica on January 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Hugh Jackman's "Bad Education" is to screen at the Tribeca Film Festival in April. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- The 2020 edition of New York's Tribeca Film Festival will include 115 films from 33 countries.

The festival is to kick off April 15 with a screening of the documentary Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President and live performances by music legends Willie Nelson, Nile Rodgers and others.

The festival is slated to run through April 26.

Highlights will include the U.S. premiere of Hugh Jackman's Bad Education, the New York premiere of Pete Davidson's The King of Staten Island, and screenings of Elisabeth Moss' Shirley, and Call Your Mother starring Bridget Everett, Tig Notaro and Awkwafina.

The lineup at Tribeca will also include documentaries featuring Sean Penn (Citizen Penn) and DMX (Don't Try to Understand), and produced by Chrissy Teigen (Fries!,) Laverne Cox (Disclosure) and John Legend (With Drawn Arms.)

"In a time of national divisiveness and heightened political awareness, the 19th edition of the festival presents a slate of inspiring, uplifting and impact driven films exploring issues ranging from politics, and activism to Latinx and LGBTQ+ representation, the environment and more. Showcasing diverse works from established storytellers along with exciting new voices in the industry, the films have the power to unite communities and bring about positive change," a press release said.