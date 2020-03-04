Filmmaker J.J. Abrams is working on a supernatural thriller called "The Pinkerton" for WarnerMedia. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Filmmaker J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot production company are working on a supernatural western called The Pinkerton.

Variety said no details about the plot for the WarnerMedia movie have been released yet.

F9 scribe Daniel Casey wrote the screenplay for The Pinkerton, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Casey and Abrams previously collaborated on producer Abrams' 2016 thriller, 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Allen Pinkerton opened the Pinkerton National Detective Agency in 1850 and provided security for U.S. President Abraham Lincoln and industrial age leaders.

Bad Robot has produced Westworld, Alias and Lost for television, as well as the films Cloverfield, Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol, Mission: Impossible -- Rogue Nation, Mission: Impossible -- Fallout, Overlord, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.