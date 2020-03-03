March 3 (UPI) -- The Mitchells must put aside their differences and save the world from a tech uprising in the first trailer for upcoming animated comedy, Connected.

The clip, released Tuesday, features college-bound Katie (voiced by Abbi Jacobson) who has been accepted into the film school of her dreams.

Dad Rick (Danny McBride) has felt it hard to connect with his daughter due to technology, and plans a family road trip with his wife Linda (Maya Rudolph) and younger son Aaron (Mike Rianda) to drive Katie to her new school.

The road trip is interrupted by everyday electronic devices and a new line of personal robots turning evil with plans to take over the world.

"The Mitchells have always been weird. That's what makes us great and we just might be weird enough to save the world," Katie says.

Connected, directed by Rianda (Gravity Falls) is set to arrive in theaters on Sept. 18. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, are serving as producers.