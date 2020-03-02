March 2 (UPI) -- Colin Farrell joins the cast of Artemis Fowl in the latest trailer for Disney's upcoming fantasy-adventure film.

Farrell is featured in the clip, released on Monday, as the missing father of Ferdia Shaw's Artemis Fowl who also goes by the same name.

Farrell's character is a criminal mastermind who has mysteriously disappeared. Artemis Fowl learns that his father has protected powerful secrets that have kept mankind safe and learns that his disappearance is connected to a secret fairy world.

Artemis Fowl, with help from his loyal protector Butler (Nonso Anozie), embarks on a dangerous journey into the unknown in order to save his father.

The film is based on the children's novel series of the same name by author Eoin Colfer.

Kenneth Branagh is directing from a script by Conor McPherson. Lara McDonnell, Tamara Smart, Josh Gad, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel, Adrian Scarborough, Miranda Raison and Judi Dench also star.

Artemis Fowl is set to arrive in theaters on May 29.