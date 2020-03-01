March 1 (UPI) -- Mohammad Rasoulof's There is No Evil won the Golden Bear for Best Film at the Berlin Film Festival this weekend.
Eliza Hittman's Never Rarely Sometimes Always earned the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize Saturday, while Hong Sangsoo took home the prize for Best Director for The Woman Who Ran.
Paula Beer won the Silver Bear for Best Actress for Undine and the Silver Bear for Best Actor went to Elio Germano for Hidden Away.
D'Innocenzo Brothers won the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay for Bad Tales and Irradiated by Rithy Panh won the Berlinale Documentary Award.