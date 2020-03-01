Actor Hong Sangsoo arrives at a photocall for "Claire's Camera" during the 70th annual Cannes International Film Festival in France in 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actor Elio Germano arrives on the red carpet during the opening of the 8th annual Rome International Film Festival in 2013. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

"Undine" star Paula Beer won the Silver Bear for Best Actress at the Berlin Film Festival Saturday. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Mohammad Rasoulof's There is No Evil won the Golden Bear for Best Film at the Berlin Film Festival this weekend.

Eliza Hittman's Never Rarely Sometimes Always earned the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize Saturday, while Hong Sangsoo took home the prize for Best Director for The Woman Who Ran.

Paula Beer won the Silver Bear for Best Actress for Undine and the Silver Bear for Best Actor went to Elio Germano for Hidden Away.

D'Innocenzo Brothers won the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay for Bad Tales and Irradiated by Rithy Panh won the Berlinale Documentary Award.