The cast of "Les Miserables" arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Roschdy Zem arrives at a photocall for the film "Hors La Loi (Outside the Law)" at the 63rd annual Cannes International Film Festival in 2010. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Roman Polanski won the Cesar Award for Best Director for "An Officer and a Spy" in Paris Friday. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- The contemporary drama Les Miserables was named Best Film at the Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris on Friday.

Anais Desmoustier won the Best Actress Cesar for Alice and the Mayor and Roschdy Zem earned the Best Actor honor for Oh Mercy.

Roman Polanski scored the prize for Best Director for An Officer and a Spy. The movie also won for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Costumes.

Polanski did not attend the gala at the Pleynel concert hall.

Deadline and Variety reported some attendees, including Portrait of a Lady on Fire actress Adele Haenel, walked out of the theater when Polanski's name was read as the winner of the Best Director trophy.

About 100 protesters from a women's advocacy group also demonstrated outside the venue, denouncing the filmmaker.

In 2018, Hollywood's Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences expelled the Oscar winner, along with producer Harvey Weinstein and comedian Bill Cosby, all of whom were academy members accused of sexual violence against women.

The French-born filmmaker, 86, has a warrant out for his arrest in the United States in connection with the 1977 sexual assault of a girl, who was 13 years old at the time.

Polanski pleaded guilty to the offense decades ago, but fled the country before he could be sentenced.