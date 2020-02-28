Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released on Friday new posters for its upcoming film adaptation of video game series Monster Hunter featuring star Milla Jovovich.

Jovovich wields a large sword in the poster which resembles the Giant Jawblade from Monster Hunter World.

Star Tony Jaa also received a poster where the actor stands ready with the Great Hunter's Bow.

Monster Hunter, from writer and director Paul W.S. Anderson, is set to arrive in theaters on Sept. 4. Anderson, who is married to Jovovich, is best known for helming the Resident Evil series of films which also starred the actress.

The Monster Hunter video games -- from Resident Evil developer and publisher Capcom -- pits players against giant creatures that can be defeated alone or cooperatively with friends online. Parts from the monsters are then obtained to build stronger weapons and armor in order to take on even tougher enemies.

The film version will follow Jovovich as Lt. Artemis who is transported from the real world into a realm of monsters. She must team up with Jaa, who portrays a mysterious hunter, in order to survive.

Meagan Good, Tip "T.I." Harris, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung and Ron Perlman also star.