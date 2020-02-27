Feb. 27 (UPI) -- An urban legend is back killing those who speak his name five times into a mirror in the first trailer for upcoming horror revival, Candyman.

The clip, released Thursday, features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as visual artist Anthony who moves into a luxury condo in a gentrified area of Chicago with his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna (Teyonah Parris).

Anthony discovers that the area, known as Cabrini Green, was home to the Candyman. Anthony, wanting to further his art career, begins to investigate the urban legend and sets off a wave of violence that consumes his life.

The trailer also features a group of high schoolers speaking Candyman's name into a mirror five times before they are all brutally murdered.

Candyman will act as a spiritual sequel to the 1992 Candyman film which starred Tony Todd in the title role.

Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us), is producing and co-wrote the script with Win Rosenfeld. Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) is directing.