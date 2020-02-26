Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Paramount Animation released on Wednesday the first trailer for Rumble, a new animated film about monsters who are professional wrestlers.

The film follows Steve (Will Arnett), a monster who is training to become a wrestling star with help from his human coach.

Steve is an underdog who will have to work hard in order to reach the level of reining champion Tentacular (Terry Crews).

Rumble, from director Hamish Grieve, is set to hit theaters in 2021. Paramount Animation made the film in association with WWE Studios.

WWE stars Roman Reigns and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch will be also be voicing characters in the film, along with Geraldine Viswanathan, Tony Danza, Susan Kelechi Watson, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz and Michael Buffer.