Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Distribution companies throughout the world are securing the rights to Little America, Sylvester Stallone's new science-fiction movie.

AGC International pre-sold the film to France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, China, South Korea and Latin America, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Screen Daily said the deals were made at Berlin's European Film Market.

Deadline.com said negotiations with studios in other countries are ongoing.

Production is slated to begin this summer with writer-director Rowan Athale at the helm.

The story imagines a future in which China owns the United States.

Stallone, 73, last starred in 2019's Rambo: Last Blood, which earned $100 million worldwide.