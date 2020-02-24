Bong Joon-ho, winner of Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture for "Parasite." His film is the first non-English-language movie to win Best Picture. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger and Brad Pitt pose backstage with her Oscars. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Zellweger won Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Judy." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Phoenix won Best Actor in a Leading Role for "Joker." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Brad Pitt won Best Actor In a Supporting Role for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Laura Dern won Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Marriage Story." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Taika Waititi won Adapted Screenplay award for "Jojo Rabbit." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Matthew A. Cherry (L) and Karen Rupert Toliver won Animated Short Film for "Hair Love." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Han Jin-won (L) won Best Original Screenplay for "Parasite," stands with director Bong Joon-ho. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jacqueline Durran won Best Costume Design for "Little Women." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Elena Andreicheva (L) and Carol Dysinger won Best Documentary Feature for "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Elton John (L) and Bernie Taupin won Best Original Song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" for "Rocketman." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Hildur Gudnadottir won Best Original Score for "Joker." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Stuart Wilson (L) and Mark Taylor, winners of Best Sound Mixing for "1917," appear backstage with their Oscar during the 92nd annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Dominic Tuohy, Guillaume Rocheron and Greg Butler, won Best Visual Effects for "1917." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Barbara Ling (L) and Nancy Haigh won Best Production Design for "Once upon a Time in Hollywood." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert, won Best Documentary Feature for "American Factory." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Jonas Rivera, Mark Nielsen and Josh Cooley won Animated Feature Film for "Toy Story 4." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Anne Morgan, Kazu Hiro, and Vivian Baker won Best Makeup and Hairstyling for "Bombshell." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Marshall Curry won Best Live Action Short Film for "The Neighbors' Window." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Andrew Buckland (L) and Michael McCusker won Best Film Editing for "Ford v Ferrari." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Roger Deakins won Best Cinematography for "1917." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Donald Sylvester won Best Sound Editing for "Ford v Ferrari." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo