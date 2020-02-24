"Parasite" star Song Kang-ho (L) and director Bong Joon-ho, attend a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- South Korea's dark comedy Parasite, which won four Oscars earlier this month, will be available on Hulu April 8.

Writer-director Bong Joon Ho won four Oscars for the film -- Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

The movie stars Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Chang Hyae Jin and Lee Jung Eun.

"Greed, class discrimination and a mysterious interloper threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan," a synopsis said.

The film's popularity continues to skyrocket. Locations featured in the film have become tourist destinations and a noodle dish eaten in the film, Jjapaguri, is in high demand.