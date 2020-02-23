Margot Robbie arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 9. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Harrison Ford attends the premiere of "The Call of the Wild" in Los Angeles on Feb. 13. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ben Schwartz attends a special screening of "Sonic the Hedgehog" in Los Angeles on Feb. 12. The film has been No. 1 at the box office the past two weekends. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The family film Sonic the Hedgehog is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $26.3 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

It racked up $57 million in Canada and the United States last weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 this weekend is The Call of the Wild with $24.8 million, followed by Birds of Prey at No. 3 with $7 million, Brahms: The Boy II at No. 4 with $5.9 million and Bad Boys for Life at No. 5 with $5.86 million.

Rounding out the top tier are 1917 at No. 6 with $4.4 million, Fantasy Island at No. 7 with $4.2 million, Parasite at No. 8 with $3.1 million, Jumanji: The Next Level at No. 9 with $3 million and The Photograph at No. 10 with $2.8 million.