Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is giving a glimpse of the new horror film Run.

The studio released a first trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen as Diane and Chloe, a mother and daughter.

The preview opens with Diane (Paulson) staring at a baby in the NICU. The trailer flashes forward to the present, where Diane has raised Chloe (Allen), who uses a wheelchair, in total isolation.

"You do everything for me. You teach me. You cook for me," Chloe says.

Chloe begins to question her mom's increasingly controlling and disturbing behavior. She discovers her mom previously changed her name and is hiding sinister secrets.

Run is directed by Searching helmer Aneesh Chaganty. Allen, who makes her big-screen debut in the film, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that it is "exciting" to be the first wheelchair user to star in a studio movie.

"I believe this will be the first studio movie ever starring a wheelchair user, and just to be part of a historical moment like that is really, really exciting. But the more exciting thing for me was just the character and the story, and to be able to play a part that was really about the character and now about the disability," she said.

Run opens in theaters May 8 during Mother's Day weekend.