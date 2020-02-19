Oscar Isaac (R) and his wife Elvira Lind arrive for the 92nd annual Academy Awards on February 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Tiffany Haddish, Willem Dafoe and Tye Sheridan have joined the cast of revenge thriller The Card Counter starring Oscar Isaac.

The film, from writer and director Paul Schrader, will follow Isaac as card shark Tell who meets Cirk (Sheridan) and decides to help him get revenge on a military colonel played by Dafoe.

The duo will receive backing from a gambling financier portrayed by Haddish and will go from casino to casino as they attempt to win a Word Series of Poker tournament.

Martin Scorsese is executive producing. Schrader previously wrote the screenplays for a number of Scorsese's films including Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ and Bringing Out the Dead.

Schrader is also reuniting with cinematographer Alexander Dynan and editor Benjamin Rodriguez Jr. on the project, having worked them before on First Reformed.