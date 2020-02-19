Colin Farrell attends the premiere for the film "Dumbo" in Tokyo on March 14. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Martin McDonagh arrives on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

(L-R) "In Bruges" collaborators Colin Farrell, Martin McDonagh and Brendan Gleeson are set to make another film together this summer. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Filmmaker and playwright Martin McDonagh is reuniting with his In Bruges stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson for a new movie.

Deadline.com reported that filming on The Banshees of Inisheer will begin this summer in Ireland.

Variety reported the tale of a disintegrating friendship is a collaboration between Disney's Searchlight and Britain's Film4 studios.

2008's In Bruges was McDonagh's film directorial debut. His other movies include 2012's Seven Psychopaths and 2017's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

His plays include A Behanding in Spokane, The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Cripple of Inishmaan, The Lieutenant of Inishmore and The Pillowman.