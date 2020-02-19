Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Filmmaker and playwright Martin McDonagh is reuniting with his In Bruges stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson for a new movie.
Deadline.com reported that filming on The Banshees of Inisheer will begin this summer in Ireland.
Variety reported the tale of a disintegrating friendship is a collaboration between Disney's Searchlight and Britain's Film4 studios.
2008's In Bruges was McDonagh's film directorial debut. His other movies include 2012's Seven Psychopaths and 2017's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
His plays include A Behanding in Spokane, The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Cripple of Inishmaan, The Lieutenant of Inishmore and The Pillowman.