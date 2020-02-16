"Bad Boys For Life" star Will Smith attends the premiere of "Gemini Man" in Los Angeles on October 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Birds of Prey" actress Margot Robbie attends the red carpet at the British Academy Film Awards in London on February 2. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Ben Schwartz attends a special screening of "Sonic the Hedgehog" in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The movie is No. 1 at the North American box office this weekend. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Family film Sonic the Hedgehog is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $57 million in receipts in its opening weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Birds of Prey with $17.1 million, which had the top receipts last weekend, followed by Fantasy Island at No. 3 with $12.4 million, The Photograph at No. 4 with $12.3 million and Bad Boys for Life at No. 5 with $11.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are 1917 at No. 6 with $8 million, Jumanji: The Next Level at No. 7 with $5.7 million, Parasite at No. 8 with $5.5 million, Dolittle at No. 9 with $5 million and Downhill at No. 10 with $4.7 million.