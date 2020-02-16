Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning Dreamgirls star Jennifer Hudson announced on Instagram that she has finished work on the Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect.

"It is officially a wrap on @respectmovie wrap it up, it's done!" Hudson, 38, wrote in Saturday's post.

"To overwhelmed to get into it right now but words can't express how grateful I am to be chosen by the queen herself and to live out yet another dream! It was my honor, to honor the Queens request! The one and only Queen of soul #ArethaFranklin #respectMovie @liesltommy."

Liesl Tommy directed the movie, which co-stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald and Mary J. Blige. It is set for theatrical release on Aug. 14.

Known as the Queen of Soul, Franklin reportedly hand-picked Hudson to play her on the screen before she died in August 2018 at the age of 76.